Less than three weeks to the September19 Edo State Governorship election, the PDP and the APC have continued to engage in accusations and counter accusations, with leaders of the PDP in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area accusing the APC and its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of being behind the shooting of 13 PDP members who were allegedly holding meeting at Ekpe community last weekend.

They also alleged that three persons wearing fez caps and adorning the photographs of Obaseki were also shot by gunmen at Ososo community by alleged APC thugs.

The party said all the injured are currently receiving treatment sustained as a result of the gun attacks at an undisclosed hospital.

Addressing journalists at the NUJ Secretariat in Benin City on the incident, the Chairman, Akoko-Edo Local Government Council, Hon Don Umoru, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to come to their rescue and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted.

Narrating how the attack occurred, Umoru stated: ‘On the 28th of August, 2020, gunmen on the campaign train of the APC led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his Governorship candidate, Osagie-Ize-Iyamu, opened gunfire at some PDP supporters at Ekpe public field while they were holding PDP meeting. About 13 person were left injured and critically lying at the hospital.

‘At the same time in Ososo community, three were shot for wearing face cap branded with Obaseki on it. We, hereby state that this dastard attack carried by this gunmen is evil and condemnable. We will not seat back and allow this happen.

‘We, hereby, call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, to bring the perpetrators of this heineous crime to book. Furthermore, the APC should be made to put on hold all further plans to campaign in Akoko-Edo till tension subsides otherwise Akoko-Edo will be forced to resist and defend themselves.’

Also speaking, a former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and a leader of PDP in Akoko-Edo,, Kabiru Adjoto, appealed to President Buhari to call the formal national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to order.

He said the PDP as a party is interested in a free, fair and peaceful election in the state.

But reacting to the PDP’s allegation, the Chairman of APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, alleged that the attack was planned and masterminded by PDP.

‘The PDP is deceiving itself by orchestrating attacks and laying the blame on the APC. People were arrested with arms at the Edo State House of Assembly, who they mention that were their sponsors?.

‘Instead of somebody like Adjoto going to make statement to the police, he went to court to secure injunction that police should not investigate him so, who is running away from the reality. Who caused violence in Apana when APC went to campaign? Who caused the violent attack in Jattu when the APC went to campaign?

‘There are evidences that it was the PDP that has been causing violence because the party knows that it is losing. How can you blame APC for causing violence when we are sure of victory at the polls? What sense will it make for the APC to cause violence? The PDP attacks itself and lay the blame on the APC,’ Mayaki said.