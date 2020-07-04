Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as chairman of its National Campaign Council for the September 12, Edo State governorship election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed this in a tweet from his Twitter handle @officialKolaO, yesterday. According to the tweet, the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri will serve as the deputy chairman of the campaign council.

This is coming as the PDP, in a statement, yesterday, said the people of Edo State have settled for Governor Godwin Obaseki as their choice for the September 19 polls. The opposition party in a statement, yesterday, also signed by Ologbondiyan, said, it has noted the goodwill message of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to Obaseki on his 63rd birthday anniversary.

“Our party also notes that Ize-Iyamu’s message came at the time Governor Obaseki was also receiving massive outpouring of solidarity messages from the people of Edo State, including APC leaders, who called to express their support for the PDP candidate.

“PDP appreciates Ize-Iyamu’s excellent description of the character traits of Obaseki, stressing that in line with his message, Governor Obaseki, has in the last four years, concentrated on unifying the state, dousing political tension and remaining completely focused on developing the state, which is the reason the people of Edo have collectively settled for his re-election.

“Moreover, even APC leaders, including the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, had also testified to Governor Obaseki’s qualities including his testimony that ‘Obaseki had been part of the tradition; he knows the vision, he knows the mission, he knows the target, he knows the challenges and he knows how to overcome them.’”