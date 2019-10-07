Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the 2020 governorship election in Edo State, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resolved over the weekend not to zone the positions of Chairman and Governor.

According to a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, at the end of a stakeholders meeting hosted by a former governor of the state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, the party took the decision to enable it “seek for the best materials for both positions irrespective of senatorial district.”

The party leaders, who were said to have discussed the roadmap to 2020, unanimously agreed that the stewardship of Chief Dan Orbih and that of his executive has been exemplary and worthy of praise, as all the speakers, from Chief Tom Ikimi, who spoke on behalf of Edo Central, to Senator Oyofo, who spoke for Edo North and H.E Lucky Igbinedion, affirmed it.

‎”It was agreed that it was the responsibility of the National working Committee to conduct congresses that will usher in a new Exco at the end of the tenure of the present executive. It was resolved that the Chairman at the earliest possible time will liaise with the National working committee (NWC) to know the time table for Edo congresses coming up in 2020.

“It was also resolved that the positions of chairman and governorship will not be zoned as the party must seek for the best materials for both positions irrespective of senatorial district,” the statement read.

The leaders called for unity, peace and fairness, with the party hoping to benefit from the problems in the APC by marketing and expanding the frontier of the PDP in the state.