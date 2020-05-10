With some four months to the governorship election in Edo, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo South, Chief Dickson Imasogie, says the party is ready to slug it out with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Imasogie spoke with selected newsmen on Sunday in Benin.

He said that with the congresses of the party at the different levels concluded, the party was on the right and genuine path to produce the next governor of the state.

The chieftain said that with the emergence of the state party chairman from the Edo Central Senatorial District, political permutations favour the Edo South district to produce the governorship candidate of the party.

“From the look of things and with the list of aspirants in its fold, the APC is picking its candidate from Edo South.

“Whether it is the incumbent or a fresh candidate, they are all from Edo South, so, the political battle ground is here in Edo south, with the district still favoured to produce the PDP candidate,” he said.

Imosagie, who acknowledged the loss of some party members to the APC in recent times, revealed that the PDP was at the verge of harvesting even a greater number of decampees from the ruling party.

“PDP remains virile, potent and optimistic ahead of the governorship elections.

“You are aware that our aspirants have been very visible since indicating their genuine interests.

“With the party congresses done and out of the way now, the party is getting ready for the governorship primaries that would produce the candidate of the party,” he said.

He maintained that since the party leaders had adopted the no-zoning formula to choose party officials and the governorship candidate, aspirants would subject themselves to canvassing for support from all and sundry in the different senatorial districts.

Imosagie said that the advent and intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a lull to comprehensive campaign efforts.

He enjoined party leaders and members in the state to remain firm and loyal to the PDP.

According to him, the chances of the party securing victory in the governorship election are very bright. (NAN)