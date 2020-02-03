Oyo State Governor, Seyi Mankinde, at the weekend, said Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stands the chance of winning the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He stated this in Benin, shortly after a brief meeting with the leadership of the party on how to conduct free, fair and credible ward congress in the state.

Makinde said the meeting with the leadership of the party is centred around the people and at the end of the exercise, it is their rights to decide who govern them.

“This is electoral committee put together to conduct the ward congress and delegate election for Edo State.

“This is a process we are starting and it is centred around the people and at the end of the day, no matter what people do, it is the people of Edo State that will determine who will be their next governor.

“We have been talking to the aspirants and there have been serious engagement sessions since yesterday and we are hopeful that Edo is going to be for PDP in the next election,” he said

The Oyo State governor assured the party faithful that the process of electing their ward leaders will be transparent and devoid of any ambiguities.

“We have taken out time to ensure the process is transparent, free, fair and credible. So, you cannot say a process is not going to end well when it is just taking off,” he said.

He urged the PDP members not to listen to what the ruling party in the state is saying but assured that the party is solidly behind them.