Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will field young governorship candidate in the forthcoming election in Edo State in line with democratic trend.

The party Chairman, Dan Orbih, made this known yesterday at a rally in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state.

Orbih said the emerging interests were young and intelligent party members who had proven their mettle, both in characters and their chosen fields of endeavours.

According to him, young party members have brilliant ideas to pilot the affairs of the state.

“Our governorship aspirants are young crop of people. I can tell you that in Edo 2020 election, PDP will produce a young governorship candidate,” Orbih said.

He called on the electorate to make right choice in the governorship election by choosing a PDP candidate “because of the abysmal failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the state.”

The party chairman urged people of Etsako Central to come together to work for victory of the party at the election.

“PDP remains the only organised party in Nigeria that knows how to resolve its crisis. We are tired of the pains and disappointment we have found ourselves in the APC-led government in Edo.

“I pray for peace and unity in the forthcoming election.

“I want to assure you this election will not be business as usual,” Orbih said.