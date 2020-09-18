Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s Edo State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm that the police is holding its governors hostage at the West End Hotel in Benin -City.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, who raised the alarm at a press briefing in Abuja, on Friday night, said the police have surrounded the hotel, where the opposition governors are staying.

Secondus, noted that while the PDP governors are being harassed All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, and a presiding officer of the National Assembly, who are equally in Benin are quartered in the home of a national leader of the ruling party.

The PDP chairman, while stating that there cannot be different laws for different people, maintained that as long as the APC governors are in Edo, the PDP governors will remain in the state.

According to him, “the Policemen have surrounded the hotel and their lives are in danger. We call on IGP to ask the police to leave the place because their lives are in danger. If APC governors are in Benin, the PDP governors should be in Benin. And as long as APC governors are in Benin, our governors would remain in Benin. They are not going to violate any law. No one can intimidate us. Elections must be free and fair.”