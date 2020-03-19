Following approval of the postponement of the Edo 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari as a precautionary move against the CoronavirusN ’COVID-19’, extra ordinary council meeting will be held in Edo State to deliberate on the way forward.

The meeting scheduled for Local Organizing Committee Secretariat at the Edo State Government House holds on March 21.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Gabriel Aduda.

The statement added that members of the National Council on Sports are also invited to the Extra-Ordinary meeting.

“This decision followed the close monitoring and updates on COVID-19 in Nigeria and across the world. Following consultations with the Federal Ministry of Health and the host state of the 20th National Sports Festival – the Edo State Government.

“The ministry, however, noted the progress made towards delivering a world class sporting fiesta as embodied by Edo 2020 and the huge resources so far expended towards provision of world class facilities for hosting the festival by the Edo State Government.

“Though the COVID-19 pandemic is not presently affecting Nigeria on the scale it is ravaging other countries of the world, the Ministry is however in agreement with these aforementioned critical stakeholders that the wellbeing of our athletes and sports loving Nigerians is of paramount importance.