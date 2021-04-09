The Uncertainty surrounding the continuation of the 20th Edo National Sports Festival has been resolved following reassurance by the Federal Government to support the Edo State Government.

Speaking in Benin on Thursday the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Nebeolisa Anako said:

“Following the news making the rounds that the Edo State Government will shut down the National Sports Festival if the Federal Government support does not come through. The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is the Organiser of the National Sports festival while the Edo State Government is the host.