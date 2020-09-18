Christopher Oji

Monitoring unit of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has arrived Edo State to monitor the conduct of policemen on electoral duties during Saturday, September 19 governorship election in the state.

The team is led by a lawyer, Rommy Mom, representing the Human Rights Organizations and Austin Braimoh, representing the Media in the Commission.

The Commission has also released dedicated telephone numbers for complaints and commendation on the conduct of police during the exercise. The numbers are: 07034072677, 08050517678 and 08052265260.

The statement signed by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, stated: “The Commission wishes to advise that all police officers on electoral duty in Edo State must operate within the law and rules of engagement as any infractions on the laws/rules guiding election policing by any officer will be investigated and appropriate sanctions given.

“The Commission has however received assurances from the leadership of the Police charged with maintaining peace and order during the election in the state that every security arrangement had been put in place to ensure a hitch free and peaceful polls”.