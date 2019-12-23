Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Roland Igbadumhe, has called on voters in Edo State to look beyond the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in the 2020 governorship election.

Igbadumhe told journalists in Abuja, yesterday that the state needs a new lease of life, stating that both the APC and the PDP have nothing to offer the people.

He said the battle of supremacy between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, who is also the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is about their selfish interest and not about the good of the state.

The SDP chieftain added that Edo State deserved more than it is currently getting in terms of good governance and dividends of democracy, hence the need for the people to look beyond the two political parties that have governed the state since 1999.

“The ongoing fight between Obaseki and Oshiomhole is about selfish interest of a few and is not driven by the quest to make life suitable for the people. This is why I believe neither the PDP which ruled the state for about 10 years, nor the APC is good enough for our people.

“Edo State deserves more than it is getting now in terms of dividends of democracy and with the calibre of human resources we have in virtually all spheres of human endeavour, there is no way the state cannot be better if we put our hands on deck in 2020,: he said.