From Tony Osauzo, Benin￼

The Edo State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as its preferred choice in Edo State governorship election.

The State Chairman of the party, Mr Asimu Yakubu, stated this when he led other members of the party across the three senatorial districts of the State to declare support for Ize-Iyamu’s election bid.

‘We have sat down and discussed all the candidates’ pedigrees and members arrived at supporting Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for Governor of Edo State.

‘There is no regrets in endorsing Ize-Iyamu as the SDP believes that he has all it takes to take the State to the next level and bring development and hope to the people of the State,’ Yakubu said.

The youth leader said the youths wing of the party had no dissenting voice in adopting Pastor Ize-Iyamu as the party’s candidate in the September 19 election.

‘The youths of SDP have unanimously agreed that Ize-Iyamu has what it takes in his simple agenda to take Edo State economy to compete in world economy.’

A leader in the party, Mr Peter Imasolovia, said the SDP as a family had no choice but to support of Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s ambition to become the Governor of Edo State.

He stressed that ‘since the SDP has not been able to flagg of with less than two weeks to election, we decided to adopt Pastor as our candidate and we are ready to support him so that the state will continue on the part of development unlike in the past four years of undevelopment.’

Party leaders, executives, women, youths and members across the three senatorial districts in the State gathered to show support for Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s governorship bid.