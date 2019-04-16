Youths under the aegis of Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Senator Domingo Obende, have thrown their weight behind the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

They gave assurances that they will mobilise support for the governor and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu; ahead of the 2020 governorship election in the state.

The group and the former lawmaker made the submission during a chat with newsmen in Akoko Edo, with a declaration that governor Obaseki has brought rare panache to governance, which has engendered development in different parts of the state.

Senator Obende, who is the grand patron of OSM, described Edo people as “progressives who support good governance which Obaseki’s government embodies,” and also, noted that their support “for the governor is devoid of political, religious, or regional differences.”

He said governor Obaseki, as a leader, has a mission to move the state forward.

“We are proud of the meaningful projects executed by the Obaseki/Shaibu administration in the state and assure Edo people of more people-oriented projects.”

OSM State Coordinator, Miracle Ogbebor, said the group is out on an enlightenment campaign to educate the people on achievements recorded by Governor Obaseki in the state.