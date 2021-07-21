From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong has hosted the state contingent to the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020 where he doled out millions of naira as cash gifts to the athletes who won medals and their coaches.

Lalong, who hosted the contingent for a dinner at the Banquet Hall new Government House, Jos said their efforts at the games were worth celebrating and remain a source of pride, which reinforces the rich sporting history of Plateau State.

He said; “After intensive competition at the 12-day National Sports Fiesta in Edo State, Plateau contingent took the 13th position and came home with 37 medals comprising of 8 gold, 13 silver, and 16 bronze. Although our aim was to emerge top, we are nevertheless proud of the efforts of our contingent that gave their best. I congratulate the athletes, coaches and other supporting staff for making us proud as the second best team in the North and the best in the North Central.”

Lalong then showered the athletes and their coaches with cash gifts by announcing that “all gold medalists will receive the sum of N1 million each; silver medalists N700.000 each while the bronze medalists were rewarded with N500, 000 each.

