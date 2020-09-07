Athletes and officials in Edo State will gather for a mega rally in Benin City, the state capital in support of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The rally being organized by the Edo State Sports Commission, is billed to commence from 8:30am on Wednesday, September 9, ten days before the election.

The take off point for the rally is the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and will see the athletes, coaches and officials of the Commission go through major streets in the city.

According to a schedule released by the Commission, the procession will move through Akenzua Street, Plymouth Road and turn off onto Ring Road and from there to Akpakpava Street through to Dawson Road.

From Dawson Road, the procession will veer into Mission Road; from where the rally will move back to Ring Road from where it will proceed to Airport Road vie Akenzua Street from where it makes its way back to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, its finishing point.

The rally by the sportsmen in support of Governor Obaseki by the athletes and their officials is their way of showing gratitude to his administration for the steady transformation of the sporting facilities in Edo State since he assumed office as Governor of the state in 2016.

Beyond the face-lift given to dilapidated sports facilities and the construction of new ones, Governor Obaseki has paid more attention to the welfare of sportsmen than previous governors of the state.