The crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the party’s governorship ticket for the state’s 2020 gubernatorial election, degenerated yesterday as the residence of a chieftain of the party, Hon Isaac Osahon, was attacked by suspected hoodlums he alleged were sent by the Chairman of APC in Ovia North East, Mr Etiosa Ighodaro.

Osahon who‎ represented Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015, told journalists that he holding a meeting in his compound when the attackers led by one Matthew Ekhibiorobo struck, destroying vehicles and properties in the process.

He said the attackers invaded his residence shooting and even engaged policemen guarding the compound in a gun dwell, alleging that Ighodaro had earlier called him and threatened to unleash thugs on him if he conveyed any meeting anywhere in the state.

“I saw Mathew Ekhibiorobo with my naked eyes, he led the thugs to my personal residence with a sienna car, look at the floor littered with pellets.

“They invaded my house, destroyed some vehicles and carted away valuables such as money, phones and the likes. The attackers are loyal to the state government, we don’t belong to the same side”‎, he said.

One of those attended the meeting, Hon Bright Osayande, described the incident as barbaric and a pitiable situation where residents could no longer hold a meeting without invasion.

He linked the attack to the current crisis rocking APC in the state and appealed to the police to swing into action and fish out the culprits of the act in order to bring them to justice.

But in his reaction, Ighodaro denied the allegation, saying he has not spoken to Osahon since the beginning of this year.

“I don’t know anything about it, I don’t know whether he was holding any meeting, if he has issues with people, he should sort it out and don’t drag me into it. I am the chairman of Ovia North East and not Egor where his residence is, where he is claiming was attacked.

“He should call the service providers to investigate when and where I called him. I have passed through many things in the hands of these people and I don’t know why he is dragging me into it,” Ighodaro said.

Recall that similar attack was carried out over a month ago at Ivbiaro, Owan East local government area, where a planned meeting of some APC members was disrupted, leading to injuries and destruction of motor vehicles and properties.

Spokesman for the Edo Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached at press time but Osahon said a formal report has been lodged with the police over the incident.