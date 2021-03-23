From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Judgements for several petitions before the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin City have been scheduled for Monday, March 29.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Tribunal, Sunday Martins, and made available to newsmen in Benin City on Tuesday.

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal commenced sitting last year on petitions filed by political parties challenging the outcome of the Saturday 19 governorship election.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the September 19, 2020, poll was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, some political parties who were not satisfied with the outcome of the election approached the tribunal to nullify the victory of Godwin Obaseki.

The political parties are Action Democratic Party (ADP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

It would be recalled that the petition filed by the Action Alliance was dismissed for failing to file for issuance of pre-hearing, leaving only four petitions for the Justice Yunusa Musa-led tribunal to deliver judgement on.

Part of the statement reads: ‘Take notice that Petition No. EPT/ED/GOV/01/2020, between Action Democratic Party and another versus INEC and four others will be coming up for Judgment on Monday the 29th day of March 2021 at the venue of the Tribunal by 9:00 am. Thank you.’