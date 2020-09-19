The leadership of National Consultative Front (NCFront), has expressed a strong disapproval and condemnation for the electoral inducement uncovered by its monitors in a viral video where agents and stalwarts of one of the dominant political parties were seen exchanging monies and Ankara clothing materials for Permanent Voters cards (PVCs), ahead of the today’s governorship elections in Edo State.

In a statement issued at the weekend by the Head of Public Affairs Bureau of the Front, Dr Tanko Yunusa, the group threatened to drag the defaulting party and its governorship candidate before the International Court of Justice and the international community at large, if these manipulative acts continue through today’s elections through what is termed in the Nigerian parlance as vote-buying and “See and buy” or any other form of voters inducement.