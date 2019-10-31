Edo State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, (LOC) for the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu has assured that all the venues and facilities earmarked for the festival scheduled for March 22 to April 1, 2020 will be ready for use by December 31, 2019.

The deputy governor stated that unlike other sporting tournaments, where venues and facilities were always a major challenge, the problem had been solved with the new look international standard Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and other complementary venues already nearing 85-95% completion.

Shaibu noted that apart from the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Edo State was the first state to have a double game event for squash, while the Ogbemudia Stadium itself now has an Assisted Video Recorder (AVR) facility ready for use.

Towards ensuring the overall success of the Games, he said the 12 inaugurated sub-committees were working round the clock, adding that a formal fundraising had been scheduled for Lagos being headquarters and home to most corporate organisations.