Tony Osauzo, Benin

Amid reactions trailing the court order suspending the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and a counter order vacating his suspension by a Federal High Court in Kano, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the party for the September 19 Edo gubernatorial election, Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi, has said that the party is united and would not lose focus in its quest to remove Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Recall that APC party leaders and stakeholders in the state had condemned Obaseki’s jubilation shortly after Justice Danlami Senchi ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole as the party’s national chairman.

Ogiemwonyi in a statement in Benin, however, expressed relief in the Kano Federal High ruling setting aside Oshiomhole’s suspension.

He said the court’s ruling had reinforced the resolve of APC‎ faithful the Edo people to enthrone a responsible and committed government in the forthcoming election in the state.

“We continue to maintain our steadfast support for our leader, Comrade Oshiomhole, as we continue our quest to reclaim our dear Edo State. Do not despair or relent in your efforts. This is a fight we must win, and will win.

“I urge all once again, to remain calm and to reject any form of violence. Victory surely will be ours,” the statement said.

‎