Tony Osauzo, Benin

The native ruler of Irahor community, His Royal Highness, Jackson Etokhana, (the Ogiamu of Irahor) in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, declared on Monday that his subjects will vote for Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election in the State.

He gave the assurance when the Governor led members of the PDP Campaign Council for the election to pay him a visit.

Etokhana said tha as a authority in the locality, his non partisan posture does not restrict him from taking a stand when it comes to issues of governance in the State.

‘I am assuring you that Irahor people will not disappoint you,’ the traditional ruler said.

‘We will do everything possible to deliver our votes for you as possible.

‘As traditional rulers, we stand by our words.

‘As traditional rulers, we do not go to the field on election day, but we will direct our subject on what to do.

‘Once again, I still assure you that our people will not disappoint you.’

The traditional ruler prayed against violence and bloodshed in the state in order for the election to become a reference point for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of subsequent polls in Nigeria.

Earlier in a remark, Governor Godwin Obaseki, said the purpose of the visit was to acquaint himself with the people and request for their support in taking the development of the State to a higher height.

Other traditional rulers in charge of other sub-clans under the prescribe authority were also present during the visit.