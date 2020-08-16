As campaigns have been intensified ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo State, a lot are happening so fast.

Who might be afraid of the African Democratic Congress, ADC’s candidate, Mabel Oboh, who is slugging it out with other candidates that are eyeing the number one political seat in the state.

No doubt, the Edo 2020 elections has gathered momentum, and feelers emerging from the state indicate that crisis may be rocking ADC as alleged attempts to muscle its gubernatorial candidate, Oboh and her running mate, Reuben Edokpayi thickens.

It is believed that factions within the party are hell-bent on truncating her governorship ambition because as sources have disclosed, Mabel and her running mat have not danced to the tone of those described as movers and shakers in the party.

Said the source who squealed on grounds of anonymity: “There is a lot of tension and apprehension in the ADC camp in Edo State as I speak to you. Oboh, though determined to win the forthcoming elections is facing some challenges. There are some forces within the party who are determined to stop her. And the reason for that since she entered the governorship race, it has not been business as usual as is the case in other parties where the tradition is to share money. ADC stands for service and integrity and that remains her focus.”

According to the source, trouble began brewing recently when she addressed party members at ADC’s secretariat in Edo. The source further revealed that the delegates at the event had expected that after addressing them, Oboh would splash money on them, but obviously realizing that it was not business as usual, they allegedly charged at her, but for the timely intervention of close associates, she would have received the beating of her life.

“Right now the pressure is mounting and there are attempts to stifle her in the media, the state and in the party but she remains undaunted. However, the fear among her supporters now is that her life is in danger as she has received numerous death threats,” the source added.

Confirming the allegations, another source alleged: “There have been massive gang up on her by a faction led by a top party member that was recently kicked out of the party! Her life has been threatened endless times and she has been approached by some people to collect money from bigger parties and collapse her structures and forget the election. However, she refused to be intimidated by these corrupt few in the party. As an upright citizen of Edo State, it saddens her heart that it is obvious that the corrupt elements have infiltrated her party.”

However, the source added that ADC has waded into the crisis to ensure discipline and cleanse the party but those people were still threatening her and coming up with conspiracies to tarnish her name but stressed that she remains firm in her resolve to rescue the people of Edo State,” the source added.

Oboh emerged the party’s flag bearer for the September 19 election.

Princess Oboh, a popular Nollywood movie producer/Broadcasters is said to be popular among Edo youths, women and prominent Edo professionals and leaders of thought.

Meanwhile, earlier, while outlining her manifesto, Oboh said: “My administration has a template for an eight-point agenda namely education, massive job creation, investment in agriculture, industrialisation, health reform, infrastructural development culture, the creative arts and tourism, security: training locals in communities for community policing. Education forms the foundational course for human development and helps a people to create their own identity and developmental trajectory.

“In Edo, we say it is what you sow that you will reap. ADC as a party advocates a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s educational space. Consequently, a comprehensive audit of what is on ground with a view to establishing an effective, relevant and purposive tailored educational agenda to suit our people, our needs and our environment is in the works. We are going to adopt a holistic approach towards education that is enlightening, relevant and suited to meet local and global challenges.”

The candidate stated that to fast track the development of educational infrastructure, curriculum development and teachers training, universities and tertiary institutions would be made to function as knowledge and incubation hubs for research and innovation.

“The neglect in government, coupled with leadership ineptitude has resulted in gross unemployment, under-employment and capacity deficiency,” Oboh continued on her plans to tackle unemployment if elected, “These leave the would-be workforce and majority of the population in abject poverty, confused and desperate. The result, our people are subjected to all forms of debasement, abuse crime and prostitution. This must stop! We shall create jobs and lift our people to dignity, life of value and worth. All our programmes are wrapped around people’s wellbeing, empowerment and happiness.

“Our purposive programme will take care of all sectors of the population; integrate the PWDs and vulnerable persons into productive members of the society.

Health is one other area Oboh will give attention. Hear her: “ADC advocates a comprehensive robust healthcare regime that ensures a healthy society and a resilient dynamic culture. Competent and inspired professionals, well equipped facilities and effective and efficient primary and overall healthcare systems will be the hallmark of our government.”

She added that her administration would transform medical tertiary institutions into centres of excellence, introduce health insurance and mandate companies to give their workers health insurance. Among others her administration will introduce a well integrated public health protocol including re-engineering of the social welfare system in the state and also provide subsidized health care for the disabled.

Speaking of how her administration would invest in agriculture and ensure food sufficiency she continued: “Edo has great agriculture potential, the various governments have neglected this very vital area. But it will certainly become the pivotal and strategic enabler of ADC Edo industrialization plan. We plan for Edo to become the food capital not only for Nigeria but Africa. In addition the rubber plantations, cocoa, oil palm, plantain/banana estates, medicinal plants, animal’s farms and fisheries have the potential to attract investment from all over the world for a massive industrial rejuvenation and growth. Our strategic approach to the Edo-Agri-Kingdom will attract the world to Edo. To boost agriculture we shall explore opportunities in food processing, food preservation and organic food packaging in order to ensure surplus food all.”

Oboh revealed that other areas her administration would focus on include: family, women and youth initiatives, tourism, the creative arts and culture.

At the time of filing this report, it was gathered that Oboh was in the Edo hinterland on awareness drive for her campaign.