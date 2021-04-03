From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday assured the state’s contingent to the 20th National Sports Festival holding in Edo from April 2, 2021 that every gold medal won by the team at the festival would attract N1 million reward to the athlete.

Each silver medal won, he said, would attract N500,000 while winners of bronze medals would get N250,000 for each medal.

The 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020, would hold from April 2 in Benin City.

Speaking at a pre-departure prayer session for the contingent at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Okowa restated that the state would continue to reward deserving athletes.

He charged Delta Sports Commission to ensure that members of the team received the best of comfort at the games, adding that the team should avoid any negative incident in Edo.

“In the last several months, you have gone through trying times that will bring discouragement but at last, we give God the glory because the 20th National Sports Festival will begin today.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all plans, including the economy of the nation and even sports have been badly affected but we thank God that the National Sports Festival is finally taking off. “In the last sports festival the athletes made us very proud as a state, because we were very emphatic in our victory and we didn’t just have victory we actually dominated the games.

“It appeared that we didn’t have any competitors and I know as you go to Benin, you must be vigilant and committed with the passion to re-enact our victory in Abuja 2019.