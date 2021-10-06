From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Clifford Ordia (PDP – Edo Central) has denied reports that he is nursing plans to contest for the governorship election of Edo State in 2024, barely one year into the second term of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

An online newspaper had erroneously reported that Ordia had been tipped to replace Obaseki. The media report had also claimed that the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, may lose out in the power play.

Sen Ordia, in a brief statement made available to reporters, said some rumour mongers are out to pitch him against the Deputy Governor, who he described as a personal friend and brother.

Ordia said some political forces in the state, who may be envious of his relationship with Governor Obaseki and Shaibu, are out to sponsor media reports that are factually incorrect.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Local and Foreign Debts urged his supporters and stakeholders in the State, to support the Governor in delivering the dividends of democracy to the Edo people.

He said that the governor, despite the meagre resources, has continued to construct roads, build schools, provide quality healthcare and other critical infrastructure in the three senatorial districts of the state.

‘That report is totally false. You can’t just sit in your house and cook stories or allow yourself to be sponsored by elements who are out to pitch me against our hard-working governor. Those who sponsored this report, are ignorant and should not be taken seriously.

‘Shaibu is a friend and a brother. Unfortunately, those political distractions have failed. The governor and his deputy have not even spent a year into their second term and some people are already promoting the politics of 2024 in the State. We must discourage this,’ Ordia said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .