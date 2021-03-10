From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Mobile Court in Benin on Wednesday convicted 26 people for face mask violations and displaying trade wares in unauthorised areas.

Prosecuting counsel, Mr I U Omoruy told the court that the 26 accused, who all pleaded guilty, were apprehended within the Benin metropolis.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Rusberth Imafidon convicted the 21 face mask violators and directed them to do community service for three hours daily for two days. He gave them no option of fine.

Imafidon also sentenced the five other traders, who displayed their wares on a walkway, to community service of three hours per day for three days or pay a fine N3,000 each.

The community service includes clearing drains, picking trash, compulsory community sensitization and grass cutting.

The Chief Magistrate pointed out that doing community service was in tune with non-custodian sentence.

He said correctional officers would oversee the convicts while serving their punishments.