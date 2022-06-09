From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The coordinator, Home for the Needy Foundation and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Ohugua, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, has said that over 157 students currently in various universities and more than 170 students who participated in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), scoring 280 and above may be forced to abandon their academical pursuit if well-meaning Nigerians, organizations and governments do not come to their aid.

He disclosed this at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Ohugua, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo.

Folorunsho said when the students are able to pursue their academy and graduate, they will be able to contribute meaningfully to society, stressing that for that dream to materialize, corporate bodies, individuals and governments, both states and federal must show some level of commitment.

“We have currently 157 university students in different universities, studying different courses like medicine, law, engineering, and so many other courses.

“We have also more than 170 who just wrote JAMB. Majority of them made high marks, some scored 280, 290 and above.

“So, the ones there and the ones about to enter are the ones that are greatly in need now, needing funding, scholarship both from government, individuals and corporate bodies.

“They should come and assist them and fund them so that they can achieve their dreams and in turn, come back to the society to be a blessing”, he said.

Corroborating the coordinator of the camp, Esther Joshua, 22, an100 level student, studying law at the University of Benin, said they are in dire need of help, ranging from scholarships, foodstuffs and medicines.

“We need many things in this place. We are short of foodstuffs. We need help from the different organizations, especially the government. We cry out in a loud voice that they should come and help us.

“They should come and save the orphans . So, we plead with the government and other organizations to come and help us.

“In the aspect of education, we need scholarships, in the aspect of health, we need health facilities, especially now that we are in the rainy season, there are many diseases so that we can go to the facilities and treat ourselves whenever we are sick”, Esther said.

Also, Amos Ishaku, 26, 400 level student of Chemical Engineering, Edo University, Uzairue appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organisations and government at all levels not to be tired in their kind gestures to them as they could barely eat in a day.

