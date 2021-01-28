From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Police in Edo State have arrested a 63-year-old grandfather for the alleged sexual abuse of a two-year-old girl in Urhonigbe in Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

The suspect, Sunday Igbinokhuaihe, said to be a neighbour to the parents of the little girl, allegedly lured the girl into his room with a loaf of bread and thereafter used his finger to break her hymen, while the girl’s mother was in the kitchen preparing dinner.

The case blew open when the mother of the child noticed that all was not well as her daughter screamed while she attempted to bath her later in the evening, Daily Sun learned.

In the process, the little girl reportedly described to her mother how Igbinokhuaihe used his finger on her private part, prompting the mother to raise an alarm which attracted neighbours.

The matter was said to have been reported at the Urhonigbe Police Station, leading to the arrest of the suspect who was later transferred to Abudu Police Division.

A medical test conducted on the little girl showed that there was contact with her hymen, Daily Sun reports.

Igbinokhuaihe was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Edo State Police Command in Benin City, where he is currently being held pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The incident has attracted outrage, with the Edo Indigenous Movement led by Omogiade Edokpolor indicating an interest in the matter and calling for a thorough investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

Edokpolor, who led members of the group to the State Police Command headquarters, said they were there to ensure that the case was not swept under the rug.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said an investigation into the matter has been concluded and that the suspect would be taken to court during the week.