From TonyOsauzo, Benin

Seven persons have been reportedly killed in a road accident in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The crash was said to have occurred last Sunday, June 5, at about 11 am and involved 14 vehicles, comprising one Sienna bus and 13 trucks.

According to a statement by Miss Omozie Inegbenebor, an Assistant Route Commander and Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Edo Sector Command, 25 adults were involved in the crash, leaving seven persons dead and other victims with various degrees of injuries.

She explained that the crash occurred as a result of a brake failure from one of the trucks, which ran into another vehicle.

“Rescue teams of the FRSC Edo command have been on the ground carrying out rescue operations, clearing obstructions and controlling traffic along the area.

“The Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamaisia, while carrying out the spot assessment of the fatal crash, sympathised with families of the victims who were present at the scene and ensured the proper transloading of the vehicles spilling fuel and arrival of water tankers to put out the remaining fire”, the statement added.

