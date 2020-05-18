Lucy Nnaji

For maintaining discipline and ensuring that members of African Democratic Congress (ADC) are well mobilised for the forthcoming gubernatorial election, the party’s Edo State chairman, Mr. Chris Ineghedion has been honoured with the ADC DNA Award.

According to the National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, “the award was in recognition of Ineghedion as a grassroots politician and his responsibility and ability in mobilising members and getting them prepared for the governorship election scheduled for September.”

In a statement issued by Mabel Oboh, head, media/publicity, ADC National Strategy Committee for the Edo State Governorship Election, the Edo state chapter of the party in March outshined all other state chapters in the country in terms of membership drive, fulfillment of responsibilities to the party and readiness to take over power in September.

Nwosu said further: “ADC as a party is a public trust and as such does not depend on moneybags to run its affairs. It is the membership dues and freewill donations as displayed by Edo State chapter that help in keeping and maintaining the party as the only credible alternative.

“However, it is very sad that the parties that brought Edo State to this state of hunger and poverty are still mouthing promises, but the truth is that their antics are well known by all and about to come to an end.”

Commending Ineghedion for the honour, Mabel Oboh said: “The Edo State chairman of ADC has proved to be unstoppable. He has produced reassuring results in the party’s bid to win the governorship election in September. Now, with the state of things, Edo State is about to be free from undeserving captivity.”