The African Democratic Congress’ (ADC) gubernatorial candidate for the September 19 Edo State elections, Princess Mabel Oboh, has wished Muslims around the world a happy Eid celebration.

‘On behalf of my family, supporters and Team Oboh Campaign I join many other Nigerians in sending best wishes to all Muslims in Nigeria and across the world as we celebrate the annual Eid al-Adha festival,’ Mabel Oboh said in a statement issued at the weekend.

Eid al-Adha, the statement explained, is a time when Muslims around the world reflect on Abraham’s faith and trust in Allah when he was asked to sacrifice his son.

‘It is a celebration of sacrifice and commitment to one’s faith, a time of charity, community, cooperation and compassion, and like all others, Moslems across the world continue to demonstrate this unity and oneness,’ the statement added, urging Nigerians, especially those living in Edo State, ‘to allow Abraham’s sense of sacrifice to permeate their lives and reflect in their commitment to the prosperity of our country.’