Okwe Obi, Abuja

Action Democratic Party (ADP), has threatened to sue the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for spreading falsehood of merger plan ahead of Edo State governorship election, slated for September.

The party wondered why a party like PDP would spread such lies rather than consolidate on it structures built over the years to compete favourably in the poll.

ADP National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, while addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, argued that the action of PDP showed that it had no confidence in Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is its standard bearer.

He said: “Enemies of progress are at work. It beats one’s imagination that a national party that is worthy of its name will indulge in frivolities and criminal activities because it is impersonating by making proclamations that are not true. And you wonder what kind of political party is that.

“We gathered from the press that the publicity secretary of PDP announced that the Exco of ADP in Edo State has collapsed into the PDP that we have abandoned our candidate.

“For their information, some members of PDP who do not have confidence in the viability of their own candidate, are talking to us because at the end of the day, they think it is the court that will decide the outcome of the election.

“Before then they want us to note their interest in alliance with us. So, we do not want to tarnish the image of the party by telling the world of this happening. But now that it has come to the discrediting of other political parties, they also need to know that even the PDP members are talking to us because they do not believe in the viability of their Obaseki even after INEC declares him the winner. Those who have decamped were not members of our party.

“We want INEC, security agencies and relevant authorities to note that we may perhaps sue if need be people who are trying to personate or use the name of our party illegally by trying to create disaffection.

“We want Nigerians to know that the candidate we are fielding is a dynamic and competent to contest without any problem.”

The former presidential candidate urged Nigerians not to vote for either the APC or PDP, stressing that they have not justified their mandates over the years.

“Based on what is happening in the PDP and APC, Nigerians must know that it is time to look for an alternative because these two parties cannot give Nigerians anything better than what they have been giving. For 16 good years, PDP swindled Nigeria by bringing the economy of this country to its knees,” he said.