Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Gender Issues, Ms. Efosa Uyigue, has expressed confidence that the government’s initiative in re-opening adult education centres across the state will reduce incidence of girl-child trafficking.

Uyigue made the submission at the flag-off of sensitisation campaign on girl-child education in Esan North East and Esan West local government areas (LGAs).

“I am impressed with the turn-out of women for the campaign and their enthusiasm to learn is very encouraging. This shows how eager the women are, as if they have been waiting for the opportunity to get an education.”

She commended council chairmen for their commitment to supporting the state government in reactivating adult learning centres in their council areas, adding that the turnout will translate to improved education outcomes.

Meanwhile, the government has warned petroleum marketers to desist from diverting petroleum products allocated to Edo to neighbouring states, thereby causing artificial scarcity.

In a statement, Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Joseph Ugheoke, said as part of effort to ensure consistent and increased supply of petroleum products, particularly Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automated Gasoline Oil (AGO), the state government is reaching out to oil marketers and other stakeholders in the downstream sector with a view to addressing irregularities and illegalities in the sector.