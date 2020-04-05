Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

EDO State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof. Yinka Omoregbe, has warned that anybody who hires children below 12 years as domestic workers risked being jailed between six months and 12 years.

Mrs. Omoregbe who spoke in Benin while parading two women who allegedly engaged in child trafficking, abuse and modern day slavery of teenagers, explained that recruiting and receiving any child or adult for the purpose labour is an offence punishable on conviction with a five year jail term and fine of N5 million.

The suspects, Mrs. Martina Oziegbe and Mrs. Grace Idehen, however ,maintained that they were ignorant of the act, insisting that they never knew that receiving a child for domestic work was an offence and liable on conviction.

For being first time offenders,the attorney general said that the suspects would be pardoned, but warned that, henceforth, culprits would not be spared, adding that the state taskforce which nabbed the suspects was empowered to arrest, investigate and prosecute child traffickers.

She said: “It is an offence to employ, recruit, harbour, transport, receive or hire out a child under the age of 12 years as a domestic worker. Many of these children that are hired as domestic workers are under the ages of 12 and is not allowed.

“Anybody who does this commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a minimum of six months and not exceeding seven years.Anybody who requests, recruits, transports, harbours, receives or hire out a person to be used for forced labour, within or outside Edo State, or permits any place or premises to be used for forced labour, commits an offence and is liable.”