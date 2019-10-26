National Inter-Club National Lawn Tennis championship opens today in Benin- city with over 20 National Tennis club in participating in the laurel winning tournament.

Captain of the Benin recreational Tennis Club founded in the early 1930’s Adegboke BOS Babatunde, told journalist in Benin that the annual Tennis competition is aimed at fostering unity among Nigerian people in respective of their religious, ethnic and political affiliation.

“As you can see, Nigeria is a country that is blessed by God with all the natural endowments, and you and I know that sports are a unifying factor that brings everybody together. As captain of Edo Recreational Tennis Club, I’m elated to be a part of this history making event. I was just voted in as captain of Edo Recreational Benin Tennis Club few months ago, when I came into office, I discovered that many things have gone wrong in the club, so as a sports loving person, I made a promise to God that I will do everything within my powers to rejuvenate sporting activities of the club so that the labours of our founding fathers will not be in vain, hence we are putting together this epic National Recreational Tennis Championship to tell our sports loving country that Edo Recreational Tennis Club is still very much alive to its challenges.”