From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has averted anticipated parallel state‎ congresses following protracted meetings with aggrieved members which finally led to a consensus arrangement that returned a majority of members of the old party executives to their positions.

Addressing party delegates, the Chairman of the Congress Committee for Edo State‎, Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Ramalan, said their mandate was to conduct a free and fair state congress to elect state executives to run the party for the next four years and urged them to put the party first, stressing that the primary task is to return the party to power in Edo State.

Remarking, Chief Francis Inegbeniki, Vice Chairman of the party for Edo Central Senatorial‎ district, who earlier sought to contest for the state chairmanship, said after series of meetings he decided to drop his ambition in the interest of the unity of the party and that the party was ready to win back power in the state.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (retd), who‎ was returned with the majority of his exco members, thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in them and for their support.

He recalled the challenges the APC faced in the past and assured that the party was prepared to surmount the challenges ahead, adding that it was fully prepared to play the role of a credible opposition with constructive‎ criticism.

Also speaking, ex-Governor Prof Oserheimen Osunbor said the party will continue to wax strong and is prepared to win the next election while ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole, on behalf of party leaders in the state, commended the congress committee for the manner it conducted the congress, appreciating Chief Inegbeniki and those who stepped down as well as those elected.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .