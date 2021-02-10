From Tony‎ Osauzo, Benin

The Chairman of the Edo State Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC), Col David Imuse (rtd), yesterday, commended the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led PDP administration for hitting the bull’s eye with his recent self-indicting submission about the collapse of the healthcare delivery system in the state.

The governor while inspecting facilities at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City last week, had lamented the level of corruption in the healthcare system, saying “I have seen corruption like never before in the healthcare system. It is alarming and unacceptable. We have drawn the line and it will not be business as usual. It is left to you to either join us or take a bow honourably.

“The modality of having just one doctor in Igarra, two in Auchi while more doctors are in Benin City, doing nothing. Patients in these areas visit private hospitals because they have lost fate in our system. On no account should any doctor refuse posting.

“For the past 10 months now, I have had the opportunity of studying the healthcare system in the state. It is so clear that the system has collapsed. I have information to this effect. We have no choice but to move forward and collectively, we must improve the system and make the people trust the system again”.

But in a statement issued by the APC’s its Assistant State Publicity Secretary, Ofure Osehobo, Col. Imuse noted that the epiphet, ‘wake and see’ fits the Governor, because, whereas he has been on the saddle in the last four years, he is just realizing that a vital sector that deals with the health and well-being of Edo people has collapsed.

He pointed‎ out that healthcare providers in the state have in the past, complained and pleaded with the Governor to employ more personnel only for him to politicize their demands and only in December last year replied them by saying: “We are restructuring the healthcare system and getting people to know that healthcare is not equal to hospitals but a system”.

Col Imuse wondered what has changed since December 2020 as the Governor also said, “We have the advantage of hosting over 2000 doctors in Edo with many practicing in federal and state institutions, and others in private practice. We will create a system where all of them will be put together and utilised notwithstanding where they practice”.

The APC chairman noted that it is incongruous that it is only in the past 10 months that the Governor found the time and the opportunity of studying the healthcare system in the state, with his research efforts yielding such a renown conclusion that the system has collapsed. He said what this means is that the Governor has matters more important than the health and welfare of Edo people bordering him.

According to Col. Imuse, the Governor ought to realise that the few remaining doctors he met, were not in the least surprised, to hear him emphasize that under his watch healthcare centres in Edo local government areas, like Akoko Edo, Etsako West and Auchi, on the average , boasts of one and half doctors!

The party chairman then urged the Obaseki-led PDP government to stop procrastinating and rather deploy its new found capacity for discovering commonplace problems and proposing solutions in 30 years time, to

immediately address the health and welfare challenges facing Edo people.