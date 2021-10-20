From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Managing Director of Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORBDA), Engr Saliu Ahmed, yesterday, congratulated the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the renewal of Col David Imuse’s (retd) and Mr Jarrett Tenebe’s mandates as state chairman and deputy chairman of the party respectively in the just concluded nationwide State Congresses of the party.

In a statement signed by him, Ahmed described the renewal of the duo’s mandates as well deserved and as an epitome of confidence by the leadership and members of the party across the state.

Engr Ahmed urged the newly constituted exco not to rest on their oars in ensuring that the party reclaimed the Edo State government house in 2024.

The BORBDA boss gave kudos to the immense contributions of the former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other party leaders of achieving a win-win situation at the congress.

He assured that the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority under his supervision, in line with the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari, will continue to ensure the service and benefits of the river basins get to the catchment areas.

He said their development efforts are primed to make living easier for the people just as our youthful population are enjoined to key into its programmes.

