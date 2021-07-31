From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Chairman, Ward Congress Committee, All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State, Dr Chris Oghenechovwen, has called on other parties across the country to borrow a leaf from the Edo State chapter of the party, where wards executives emerged by a consensus in the 192 wards across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Oghenechovwen, who spoke during the conduct of the Ward Congress in Benin City, said the social space has been engulfed with tales of woes and disharmony among members of political parties across the country because of their inability to come to terms with one another in choosing their executives but the Edo State ward Congress has been able to set a standard for other states and political parties to follow.

‘If you are following what is going on in the social space right now, there is so much rancour across some parts of the country because of some dissidents in terms of not agreeing on what to do but since we came in here, the chairman has captured it all,’ he stated.

‘We have seen a house where there is love and there is no way you can achieve this except there is that cohesion, that coming together which the consensus has put in place.

‘Obviously, if we were in a normal Congress situation, you see people running up and down, in fact in some places you see people fighting but what we have seen since morning is a celebration of love. In fact, it is like there is a victory already.

‘Everybody has come together, come with one list, which has been demonstrated in the wards so far and from what we hear, that is almost like the pattern across the state.

‘So we are happy and we want to draw on other states to emulate the example of Edo State and we know when a house is together, it can only move forward and that Edo State APC will be much stronger and by 2024, we probably take over the government of the state,’ he said.

Dr Oghenechovwen visited wards 5, 6 and 7 all in Oredo local government area of the state.

Commenting on the exercise, the state chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (retd), said the peaceful conduct of the Congress has placed the party to be the one to beat in 2024 in the state.

‘We are more united and we are the party to beat come 2024. I can assure you that what you are seeing today, other parties should take a cue from it and try to emulate the APC, no rancour, no crisis and we are all happy because we have chosen the model of consensus in conducting our Congresses.

‘What you are seeing is a replication of what is happening in the entire Edo State.

‘That is the clear demonstration in the 192 wards. You can go round and you will see for yourself.

‘APC, this is a party of unity, a party of love and that is why you are seeing a mini carnival in the name of Congress,’ Imuse said.

