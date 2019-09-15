Tony Osauzo, Benin

Bishop of the Our Saviour Anglican Church in Benin City, Friday Imaekhai, yesterday‎, intervened in the political crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and called on the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to resolve his political differences with his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Bishop who spoke at a thanksgiving service to mark the 90th birthday of Chief Sam Igbe, the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin Kingdom, told Oshiomhole to forgive his successor for the state to move forward, adding that it is the grass that suffers when two elephants engage in a fight.

He, therefore, called on Governor Obaseki, Comrade Oshiomhole, Speaker Frank Okiye and Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, to the altar and prayed for them, after which the four embraced and shook hands in compliance with the priest’s directive.

In his speech at the reception, Oshiomhole described Chief Igbe as a man not afraid to speak truth to power.

He commended Chief Igbe as a man of immense discipline and patience, adding, “He is a man of clean heart and truly believes in the development of his community and that explains why he is the Iyase of Benin Kingdom.

“Everybody prays to reach age 90. From the bottom of my heart, I celebrate with him and his family. I am happy that he has lived long enough to see the investment of his children,” he said.

On his part, Governor Obaseki described the Iyase as an icon of the Benin culture, history and people, adding, “We celebrate him at 90, we wish him good health and pray thatGod Almighty would continue to protect him and take care of him.”