Godwin Tsa Abuja

Legal moves to remove the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, failed before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Jabi, Abuja.

Specifically, the court rejected an ex-parte application filed by APC National Vice Chairman, North East, Mustapha Salihu, a factional Chairman of the party in Edo State, Anselm Ojezua and others, seeking to remove Oshiomhole from office.

The rift between Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki heightened with the governor’s led faction of the party calling for removal of the APC national chairman who they claimed had been suspended by the party in the state.

However, the move to oust Oshiomhole was frustrated when the court refused to grant the ex parte motion filed by Salihu, Ojezua and others.

Justice Danlami Zenchi rather ordered that the defendants (Oshiomhiole, APC and others) be put on notice before the motion is heard to ensure fair hearing in the matter.

In the claimant’s motion ex parte filed by their counsel, Oluwole Afolabi, Salihu, Ojezua and others had asked the court to stop the defendant (Oshiomhole) from parading himself as APC national chairman just as they urged the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) not to allow the defendant access to the office of the national chairman pending the determination of the motion on notice.

In his ruling, Justice Senchi said he will hear all parties instead of granting the ex parte application to have Oshiomhole vacate his office as APC national chairman as requested by the plaintiffs.

The matter was consequently adjourned to 18th February 18, 2020 for hearing of the claimants’ application.