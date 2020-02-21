Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Factional Publicity Secretary of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Osagiede Joseph, yesterday, said the forthcoming governorship election does not worth the blood of citizens of the state.

He stated this while briefing newsmen on the format of the forthcoming one-day prayer and fasting for peace declared by the party in the state.

Osagiede said the crisis that has bedevilled the party and the state in the past few weeks, can only be ended when citizens join their voices in prayers to God.

“We are calling for this prayer and fasting in view of the activities that have been taking place in this state in the past few weeks where we have had series of crisis and some forms of bombings and attacks on some individuals.

“We don’t want a continuation of that. We believe the governorship seat or the governorship tussle, is not worth the blood of anybody. Is not worth the blood of any Edo person.

“We are calling on all and sundry to join in this one-day fasting tomorrow (today) to pray to God that there should be peace in Nigeria and that there should be peace in Edo State,” Osagiede said.

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki has said his administration is planning to expand the state capital, Benin, by developing a new city in the Iyekogba-axis, which is located in Ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area.

Obaseki said this after inspecting the newly constructed road connecting Irhirhi, Aruogba, Okhoromi, Obazagbon, Obagienevbosa, Ogheghe and Ogbekpen communities in Ward 2, Oredo council.