Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo Forum of Patriots (EFP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, to intervene in the crisis in Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) which it said is assuming a violent dimension.

The group suggested a round table meeting to be presided over by President Buhari or a peace accord to be supervised by the police.

Chairman, Interim Management Committee of EFP, Ayamenkhue Edokpolo, in a statement in Benin, yesterday, expressed fear that the crisis could result to cult war which would create many social inconveniences for the people.

“We wish to state that Edo is known as one of the most peaceful and hospitable states in the country and we pride ourselves as a state where everyone is welcome, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political leanings which has led, over the years, to positive and significant improvements in the state, in terms of ease of doing business and positive developments. These have trickle positive effects on investment and commerce.

“We call on the president and the IGP to ensure they act swiftly, so as to ensure peace is restored to the state. A way out could be a peace accord where critical stakeholders and leaders of this troubling scenarios undertake to promote peaceful co-existence among their supporters and followers.

“We have however, noticed that the recent political bickering within APC has led to some level of insecurity and if not checked or nipped in the bud, it may escalate into social menace like cult activities among our youths,” EFP said.