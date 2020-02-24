The group in a statement by its coordinator, Samson Momorin, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to directly intervene in the crisis, pointing out that the state had been turned to a theatre of war where some persons are benefiting from the crisis.

“Edo State being a peaceful place has become a crisis and troubled state where some principal officers are enjoying the crisis while the masses are suffering.

“We are calling on Mr President to wade into the matter causing the crisis as the number one citizen of the country,” the group said.

It alleged that some of the governorship aspirants for the governorship election in the state cannot figure out the real problem of the citizens of the state and have no idea on how to solve the problems of the state.

“We are also using this opportunity to call on the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) to be fair in it’s duties because all eyes will be on them both for the primary and the main election,” the statement added.‎