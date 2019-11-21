Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo state, Bar. Andrew Osawaru, has said that the national chairman of the party and the immediate past governor of the state, Adams Oshiomole was wrong to have verbally attacked his political godson, the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, whom he alleged has betrayed him.

Osawaru said this in a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen in Benin.

He said Oshiomole can’t tell the story of his political journey from his labour days till date without mentioning the positive roles and impact of Comrade Philip Shaibu.

In his words, Oshiomole may have used the word “betrayal” wrongly in his attempts to describe his current relationship with Shaibu who has always stood by him.

“In standing by Oshiomhole, Shaibu as a member of the Edo State House of Assembly lost his knee cap because he resisted the evil plot by the same men who are now Oshiomhole’s best friends to have him impeached as Governor of Edo sate.”

He lamented that Comrade Oshiomhole’s new-found friends were the same people who led a group of thugs to attack him (Oshiomhole) during one of his campaigns at Ugieda, where his white jeep was damaged beyond repairs, adding that the only trusted son who came to his rescue was Comrade Philip Shaibu who he now claims betrayed him.

He said, Shaibu from his days in NANS till date has always stood by Comrade Oshiomhole to make sure that he excels in any office he holds, adding that Shaibu is also extending same to Governor Godwin Obaseki to ensure he succeeds too in the governance of the state.

He said in Oshiomhole’s eight years as Governor, his deputy, Pius Odubu from Edo South, despite all what he did to him, stood by him and never betrayed him, saying how will it appears if Shaibu, who is from Edo North, betrays Governor Godwin Obaseki from Edo South that stood behind Oshiomhole who is from Edo North.