By Chukwudi Nweje

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) , has commended the Edo State House of Representatives Caucus in the National Assembly for backing the candidature of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

In a statement by the Edo Integrity Group comprising mainly youths across all the wards in the state, it said the resolution of the House of Representatives caucus is a reflection of the yearnings of the generality of youths in the State chapter of the APC.

Rising from its emergency general meeting on Sunday, in Benin, the group in the statement signed by its Chairman, Peter Obasogie,

commended Edo representatives in the House of Representatives for their resolution and urged the APC leadership caucus in the state to follow suit.

He called on the people of Edo State to ignore all entreaties being made by Gov Godwin Obaseki, who it accused of impunity.

“The governor should blame himself for his predicament. His penchant for impunity, intimidation, sacking of Local Council Chairmen and other appointees, and his rejection of over 10 efforts at peacemaking laid the foundation for his downfall”, the statement added.

It added that “Edo people would not easily forget the wickedness meted out to their elected House of Assembly members among other vindictive policies. As loyal members of the party, we hereby state our full support for the method the party has chosen as the preferred method for the forthcoming gubernatorial primary in Edo State”, the statement said.