Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, yesterday, urged members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, not to be disturbed by the happenings within the All Progressives Congress in the state, saying they will fizzle out within the shortest time.

He gave the assurance during his annual get-to-gether breakfast party for newsmen at his Aideyan residence in Benin City.

Shaibu said the 2020 Edo State governorship election will be very peaceful and Governor Obaseki will be re-elected into office for the second time while those currently flexing their muscles would join them to celebrate his victory at the poll.

“By the grace of God 2020 will be the most peaceful election and the victory of Obaseki shall be seamless. Do not worry about all the disturbances you are hearing, it will calm soon.

“And those characters that are flexing muscles, we know them, they will join. We are family members, they underated the governor and did not know he is man of strong will”, he said.

Commending the Journalists for their unflinching support for this present administration, Shaibu said their inputs are still needed to move the state forward.

“I want to thank all of you for being part of this success story because when they are talking about the success of this government, all of you will be remembered for having supported the government.

“So, on this effort that we have put in place and all the achievements that we have had; it is not because we are superhuman but because we are supported.

“And I want to continue to count on that support and reassure you that Edo State will continue to be forward ever and backward never.

“And those things that make Edo State to be an autopilot in terms of development, we shall continue to put them in place‎ and if there are other things you feel we can do, you know we are always open, let us know because for us to continue doing those good things we must rely on your input”, Shaibu said.

The deputy governor recounted his past experiences he had in the prison and the roles Journalists played in his release and promised to always set a day out to appreciate them.

“It is another 20th day of December and you know we always celebrate ourselves and thank God for his mercies and protection for our lives all through the year.

“This is our unique way of saying thank God for giving us protection. And also to appreciate all of you.

“Everywhere I go to ,I always identify with the press because of what they did for me when I needed them most.

“If that journalist had not revealed that there were still some young men after Gani Fawehinmi and others were released from Gusau Prison, then maybe I will not be alive today.

“We would have been executed during the military but that pen that he put to paper saved our lives.

“So, you can see I do not have any choice that to celebrate all of you that are here today”, he said.