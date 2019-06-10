Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

In a bid to douse the rising political tension generated by disagreement between his supporters and p‎arty members opposed to his second-term bid, Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend in Abuja, reportedly met with his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to seek for a truce.

Sources close to the meeting confided that the former governor had expressed surprise over complaints of abandonment against Governor Obaseki by party members and leaders.

The APC National Chairman was said to have advised the governor to reach out to the aggrieved party members and leaders and make peace with them, as they are the‎ ones who possess the power to nominate party’s governorship candidate.

Besides, Comrade Oshiomhole was also said to have admonished Obaseki to constitute boards of parastatals that have been vacant in the last three years as a way of carrying party members along and stem complaints of abandonment.

The APC National Chairman was, however, said to have expressed resentment against media reports allegedly being sponsored against his person by the Edo State government.

‎Meanwhile, expectations that the state’s 24-member 7th House of Assembly would be inaugurated today were dashed, as a combined team of security personnel made up of the police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) laid siege to the premises of the Assembly complex.

Supporters and relations of elected lawmakers who had turned up to witness the inauguration were turned back by the security personnel who also locked up the main entrance and two exit gates of the complex, thereby preventing members of staff from gaining access to the complex with their vehicles.