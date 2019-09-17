Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Political Adviser to ex-Comrade governor Adams‎ Oshiomhole, Hon. Charles Idahosa, has alleged that the quarrel between his former boss, now National Chairman of the All Progress Congress and governor Godwin Obaseki, would not end soon because Oshiomhole was envious and jealous of Governor Obaseki’s achievements.

“Obaseki’s record is so intimidating‎, making his achievements look ordinary, so he is jealous,” he said.

‎Idahosa who addressed journalists in Benin City on his 66th birthday, however, urged the duo to try and settle their differences because “Oshiomhole brought Obaseki and everything he (Obaseki) has done is at his doorstep.”

The APC chieftain who also accused the party’s National Chairman of undermining Obaseki in recommending two persons from Edo for appointment into the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board without the governor’s input, queried why Oshiomhole continuously want be the governor of the state when his tenure was over.

Idahosa who spoke in apparent reaction to the well-publicised APC National Chairman’s recent interview against Governor Obaseki’s directive to his aides and government officials not to respond, said he was speaking up because he was one of the founders of the party and not Obaseki’s aide.

He said when he and other leaders of the party were fighting Obaseki over his style of governance, it was Oshiomhole who begged and convinced him‎ not to leave APC, but wondered why the National Chairman was finding it difficult to convince politicians he referred to as ‘renegades in Abuja’.

“I warned Oshiomhole that Obaseki will face him after dealing with the party leaders. So, when the thing now started happening, he is shouting.

“We politicians are angry because Oshiomhole pampered us with money and contracts, but Obaseki is not ready to give politicians money”,‎ Idahosa said, warning that “anybody thinking of wrestling Obaseki out of APC, that will be the end of the party in Edo and the South-South”.

He stated that in spite of the crisis in the party, Edo State‎ is under APC. “We will still win, the people are with Obaseki,” he assured, stressing that “what you are seeing now is noise in vendor’s mouth.”