Romanus Ugwu, Abuja



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, seem to have bowed to pressure to find a lasting solution to the crisis rocking the party in the state by setting up a fact-finding and reconciliation committee.

The statement signed by the National Publicity Mallam Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, noted that the party’s national leaders also approved the suspension of the state chairman, Anslem Ojezua by 11 of the 16 members of the Edo State Working Committee (SWC).

“The APC has watched with grave concern the political development within the party ranks in Edo State and is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of events. We note that this is happening inspite of the various steps the party has taken to find an amicable resolution.

“Recall that party leaders such as the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, and other eminent party leaders, had all tried at various times to ensure that the issues do not escalate.

“Sadly, these interventions have not yielded the desirable results. However, the immediate concern of the NWC is how to ensure that unity returns to the ranks of the party in Edo State.

“In achieving this, we have decided to constitute a high-power, fact-finding and reconciliation committee of party leaders to meet with all disputing parties to ensure that all issues are addressed and resolved.

“Meanwhile, the meeting of the NWC, which held today, Wednesday, at the party’s National Secretariat received a notification of the suspension of the Edo State APC Chairman, Anslem Ojezua by 11 of the 16 members of the Edo State Working Committee (SWC).

“We have reviewed the process they followed and conclude that they have fulfilled the required conditions.

We therefore uphold the suspension of the Edo State APC Chairman, Anslem Ojezua while we await the outcome of the fact-finding and reconciliation committee.

“Please note that the NWC’s objective and cause of action is strictly to address the root causes of the disputations and reconcile all parties to make our great party even stronger,” the statement read.