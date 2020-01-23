The rift between Oshiomhole and his successor in office, Governor Obaseki of Edo state hightened with the governor’s led faction of the party calling for the removal of Oshiomhole who they claimed had been suspended by the party in the state.

However, the move to oust Comrade Oshiomhole was frustrated when the Court refused to grant the Ex Parte motion filed by Salihu, Ojezua and others.

Justice Danlami Zenchi rather ordered that the Defendants (Oshiomhiole, APC and others) be put on notice before the motion is heard so as to ensure fair hearing in the matter.

In the Claimant’s Motion Ex Parte filed by their Counsel, Oluwole Afolabi, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Ojezua and others had asked the court to stop the Defendant (Oshiomhole) from parading himself as National Chairman of the APC just as they urged the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) from allowing the Defendant access to the office of the National Chairman pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

The order followed a heated argument by Counsel to the defendants, Damien Dodo SAN, who expressed shock at the alleged attempts by the Claimants to coerce the court to grant their prayers without serving the processes on the 1st and 2nd Defendants.

In his ruling, Justice Senchi said he will hear all parties instead of granting the exparte application to have Oshiomhole vacate his office as National Chairman of the APC as requested by the Plaintiffs.

The matter was consequently adjourned to 18th February 2020 for hearing of the Claimants’ application.